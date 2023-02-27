Search icon
PM Modi to release 13th instalment of PM-Kisan fund today, details inside

Narendra Modi will disburse cash worth ₹16,800 crores to nearly 80 million farmers under the PM-KISAN income-transfer scheme

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute the 13th instalment of financial benefits totalling Rs 16,800 crore to more than eight crore qualified farmers under the flagship PM-KISAN scheme on Monday, February 27, 2023, in advance of Holi and rabi harvesting. 

According to a formal announcement made on Sunday, the much-awaited release of the PM-KISAN 13th instalment would take place in Belagavi, Karnataka.

The PM will release Rs 2000 to each farmer under the PM-Kisan scheme. In accordance with PM-KISAN, the government offers farmers a valid enrollment income support of 6,000 per year, distributed in three equal cash transfers of 2,000 each, one every four months. On February 24, 2019, the day the first instalment was paid, it was made public.

The government has given qualified farmers more than 2.24 lakh crore in payments since the program's commencement.

Almost one lakh people are anticipated to attend the event, including recipients of the Jal Jeevan Project and PM-KISAN. Both Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be present, according to the news agency PTI.

PM-KISAN is a central sector programme that is entirely funded by the national government. According to the rules of the programme, it is the obligation of the state governments to identify the beneficiaries. Subject to exclusions including income caps, tax payments, and total asset worth, any land-owning farming household may participate. 

