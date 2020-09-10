Headlines

PM Modi to participate in virtual house-warming ceremony of PMAY houses in MP on Saturday

Prime Minister had given a clarion call of “Housing for All by 2022”, for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016. So far 1.14 crore houses have already been built across the country under the programme.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 07:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a virtual house-warming ceremony for two lakh houses constructed in the rural parts of Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), on September 12. The PM will also interact with some of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this on Wednesday, while taking a review of the preparations ahead of the event. The programme will begin at 11 am, he said.

"The prime minister will facilitate the entry of two lakh beneficiaries in their newly-constructed houses under the PMAY," Chouhan said. "It will be a day of joy and happiness for these families. It will also bring a sense of security in them," he added.

Prime Minister had given a clarion call of “Housing for All by 2022”, for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016. So far 1.14 crore houses have already been built across the country under the programme. In the state of Madhya Pradesh, 17 lakh poor households have also benefited from this scheme till now.  These are all households of poor people who either had no house or lived in dilapidated makeshift homes.

Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100% grant of Rs. 1.20 lakh with a  sharing ratio of 60:40 between Centre and State. Funds for all these houses constructed under PMAY-G are given by way of 4 instalments directly into the bank account of the beneficiary after verification of various stages of construction through Geotagged photographs. The scheme envisages to construct 2.95 crore houses by the year 2022.           

The chief minister said that these houses were constructed during the coronavirus crisis and the activity generated employment for local and migrant labourers in a big way.

Addition to the unit assistance, the beneficiaries are provided support of unskilled labour wages for 90/95 person days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs. 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission- Gramin, MGNREGS or any other dedicated source of funding. The scheme has provisions for convergence with other schemes of Government of India and State/UTs for providing LPG connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme, electricity connection, access to safe drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission, etc. Madhya Pradesh Government, through its “Samridh Paryavas Abhiyaan”, has dovetailed 17 other schemes like social security, pension scheme, ration card, Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission, etc to provide additional benefits. 

