The foundation ceremony will take place during PM Modi’s Mukhba visit on February 27, 2025.

Janaktal trek

Located in Uttarakhand, the Janaktal trek reaches an impressive 17,716 feet, making it the world's second-highest trekking route. Trekkers are treated to breathtaking views of the Garhwal Himalayas, unique flora, serene glacial lakes, and a glimpse into local culture through traditional villages along the way.

The 12km Janaktal trek takes adventurers through rugged, high-altitude terrain to a secluded lake surrounded by snow-capped peaks. Previously restricted due to military presence, the area is now open to tourists, offering untouched beauty. Following Ladakh's tourism model, the Uttarakhand government plans to develop this route, along with Jadung, Nelong, and Sonam Valley, to attract domestic and international adventure seekers.

Muling-La Pass treks

The Neelapani-Muling La Pass, situated at 17,000 feet, will also be developed, offering stunning landscapes. These routes, connecting to Tibet, hold vast potential for adventure tourism.

Following the 1962 Indo-China war, the Nelong and Jadung valleys were transformed into a military cantonment, restricting access to locals and tourists. They will now be reopen. The treks wind through picturesque Jadung and Neelapani valleys in Uttarkashi district, areas previously converted into defense camps. Reopening these routes will boost tourism, granting adventure seekers access to untouched natural beauty.