PM Modi to meet Afghan Sikh, Hindus community members soon

In a significant development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Afghan Sikh and Hindu community leaders and members soon. For many minorities, India has been a second home, especially since the Taliban takeover of the country last August. Under Operation Devi shakti last year India evacuated hundreds of stranded Indian nationals and Afghan minority community members from the country.

Also Read | 'ISIS... concerns us in Afghanistan': Top US General warns of ISIS presence in Afghanistan

Sikh groups in Delhi, such leaders as Puneet Singh Chandok have been raising the issue of the situation of the Afghan minority community in India with the Indian government. In a letter to PM Modi, Chandhok, the President of the Indian world forum emphasized pressing issues like Indian Citizenship for Afghan minorities, visas, & maintenance of Gurudwara, a temple in Afghanistan.

The letter seen by WION said, "Government of India may consider and set up a single-window facility in particular for Afghan Minorities for processing their fresh and pending applications" when it comes to citizenship. It has also suggested the Recruitment of Afghan minorities in Indian armed forces, on the lines of recruitment of Nepali Gorkhas in the Indian Army. Some kind of announcement could be made after the meet which is being scheduled. India in the past has also brought Holy Guru Granth Sahib and important Hindu Scriptures from Afghanistan over fears of the safety after Taliban takeover.

Meanwhile, next week is expected to see India sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in form of promised 50,000 MT of Wheat. The aid will be sent over route Pakistani territory on Afghan trucks. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said, "We are committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. We have said this before, we have shared information about the shipment of medicines and vaccines..The modalities for the shipment of 50,000 tonnes of wheat via Pakistan are in the final stages."

Indian Embassy in Rome and the United Nations World Food Program formally signed an MoU on 12 February for the distribution of wheat to Afghanistan.