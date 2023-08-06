Headlines

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: How Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated mob to 'kill more Sikhs', burn gurudwara

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria gets 2-years jail for assaulting staff in 2011

Meet the CA-turned-CEO who leads Rs 30,291 crore company

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 15 stations of Nagpur division today

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: How Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated mob to 'kill more Sikhs', burn gurudwara

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria gets 2-years jail for assaulting staff in 2011

Meet the CA-turned-CEO who leads Rs 30,291 crore company

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Exclusive | Ileana D'Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 15 stations of Nagpur division today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for the re-development of 56 Northeast Frontier Railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme on August 6, an official release said.

ANI

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for the re-development of 508 stations across the country on August 6. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched recently for the development of Railway stations on Indian Railways.

So far 1309 Stations over Indian Railways have been identified under this scheme for re-development. A total of 91 stations of NF Railway have been identified under the Amrit Bharat station scheme.

Out of 56 stations of NF Railway, there are 32 stations in Assam, 3 stations in Tripura, 16 stations in West Bengal, 3 stations in Bihar and one station each in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Rs 5100 crore has been allocated for the re-development of 91 stations under NF Railway, out of which Rs 1960 crore will be utilized for the re-development of these 56 stations. This scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

It involves the preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like 'One Station One Product', better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc. keeping in view the necessity at each such station. 

The scheme also envisages improvement of the building, integration of the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, 'Roof Plazas as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.

