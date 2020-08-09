PM Modi to launch submarine fibre cable connecting Chennai and Port Blair; boost telecom in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair on August 10 through video conferencing. He had laid the foundation stone for this project on December 30, 2018, at Port Blair.

The submarine fiber cable connectivity will enable the delivery of faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on par with other parts of India.

"Enhanced telecom and Broadband connectivity will boost tourism and employment generation in the Islands, give an impetus to the economy and raise standards of living," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted on this day.

Adding, "Better connectivity will facilitate the delivery of e-Governance services like telemedicine and Tele-education. Small enterprises will benefit from opportunities in e-commerce, educational institutions will utilize enhanced availability of bandwidth for learning & knowledge sharing."

The submarine cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep, Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat. This connectivity will enable delivery of faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services to Andaman & Nicobar Islands. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 9, 2020

The Prime Minister interacted with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, through video conference in the presence of BJP president J P Nadda.

"I am sure that high-speed broadband connectivity that will be launched tomorrow will help people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to have a virtual connection with other parts of the country. Everyone will be able to avail the benefits of all kinds of online services, amid pandemic" Prime Minister Modi said.

A submarine optical fiber cable connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated on August 10. The cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat of the Island group.

The Prime Minister said that the internet connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Island after its inauguration will facilitate online education, tourism, and business on the island.

"India is fortunate that we have various things in different areas which can be developed. In Andaman and Nicobar we are going to lay emphasis on industries related to sea-food, organic products, and coconut-based products," Modi said.

"Twelve islands of Andaman and Nicobar have been chosen for the expansion of high impact projects," added the Prime Minister.

He said that the entire nation needs to progress and work done by the government should reach the people at the end of the queue.

"For the development of New India, the entire nation needs to progress. The government may function from a specific point, but its work should reach out to everyone and more importantly, to the person at the end of the ladder. Be it a pandemic or any other problem, we all have to work together and stay connected with the people. We have to provide assistance to all," Modi said.

(With agency inputs)