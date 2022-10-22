Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

PM Modi to launch 'Rozgar Mela' recruitment drive today, over 100 recruitees to get offer letters

At the Kolkata venue, appointment letters will be handed over to new recruitees of different Ministries/Departments at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 06:06 AM IST

PM Modi to launch 'Rozgar Mela' recruitment drive today, over 100 recruitees to get offer letters
PM Modi to launch 'Rozgar Mela' recruitment drive today, over 100 recruitees to get offer letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Rozgar Mela - the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel today at 11 am via video conference, as per an official statement. According to Eastern Railway PRO, during the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75000 newly inducted appointees, selected through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Boards etc.

Prime Minister will also address the appointees on the occasion. At the Kolkata venue, appointment letters will be handed over to new recruitees of different Ministries/Departments at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium of Heritage Institute of Technology, Chowbaga Road, Anandapur, Kolkata - 700107, said the statement. It may be noted that, since June 1, 2022, 333 new recruitments have been finalised in Eastern Railway.

READ | Congress slams BJP for insensitive remarks as MP minister compares Rahul Gandhi to specially-abled artist

Apart, offer letters for 102 candidates will be handed over. The new recruiters of Eastern Railway will join the programme either by physically appearing at the venue of Heritage Institute of Technology or through virtual mode, said the official statement. This will be a significant step forward towards employment generation to the tune of 10 lakh under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per directives of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working in tandem towards filling up vacancies in Mission Mode. The incumbents selected from across the country will join different Ministries and Departments of the Government of India. 

READ | 'Red Light on Gaadi off': Delhi government's campaign to tackle air pollution begins from October 28

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Viral Photos of the Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan plays football, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in casual summer wear
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.