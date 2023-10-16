Headlines

PM Modi to launch RapidX in Ghaziabad: Delhi-Meerut in just 55 minutes; check routes, facility

The first phase of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will become operational and have 5 stations- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. It will cover 17 km in 12 minutes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

The eagerly anticipated Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) for India is expected to launch soon. According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this massive project next week. The precise day of its launch remains unknown, though. But it is anticipated to start commercial operations later this month.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, arrived at the RapidX Station in Sahibabad on Thursday and toured the station while evaluating the preparations. Senior National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) representatives gave the Chief Minister a video presentation, outlining all relevant details in great detail. 

The first phase of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will become operational and have 5 stations-  Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. It will cover 17 km in 12 minutes, which usually takes more than 35 minutes via road. 

According to the officials, a total of 10 trains will operate on the route and will be able to carry 1700 passengers. The next phase from Shahibabad to Meerut South will cover a distance of 42 km, where 4 additional stations will become operational. 

RapidX’s maximum speed will be 180 km/hr and will become the highest-speed train in India. It will cover the distance from Delhi to Meerut in just 55 minutes. The train will be available for passengers every 5-10 minutes. 

The RAPIDX service will offer a cutting-edge, sustainable, practical, quick, secure, and comfortable way of transportation. 

