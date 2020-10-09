PM Modi to launch physical distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA Scheme on October 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the physical distribution of Property Cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme on October 11 via video conferencing.

The move, set to transform rural India, will enable around one lakh property holders to download their cards through an SMS sent to their mobile phones, a press release from the government said.

This would be followed by the physical distribution of the cards by the respective state governments.

"These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six States including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and 2 from Karnataka. Beneficiaries from all these states except Maharashtra will receive the physical copies of the Property Cards within one day - Maharashtra has a system of recovering the nominal cost of Property Card, so it will take a month’s time," the release said.

The move will pave the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits.

Modi will also interact with some of the beneficiaries during the event, which is scheduled to begin at 11 am. It will also see the presence of Union Minister for Panchayati Raj.

About SVAMITVA

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, which was launched by the Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day, 24th April 2020. The scheme aims to provide the ‘record of rights’ to village household owners in rural areas and issue Property Cards.

The Scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner over a period of four years (2020-2024) and would eventually cover around 6.62 lakh villages of the country. About 1 lakh villages in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka, and few border villages of Punjab & Rajasthan, along with the establishment of Continuous Operating System (CORS) stations’ network across Punjab & Rajasthan, are being covered in the Pilot phase (2020-21).

All these six States have signed MoU with Survey of India for drone survey of rural areas and implementation of the scheme. These States have finalised the digital property card format and the villages to be covered for a drone-based survey. States of Punjab and Rajasthan have signed MoU with Survey of India for the establishment of CORS network to assist in future drone flying activities.

The different States have different nomenclature for the Property Cards viz. ‘Title deed’ in Haryana, ‘Rural Property Ownership Records (RPOR)’ in Karnataka, ‘Adhikar Abhilekh’ in Madhya Pradesh, ‘Sannad’ in Maharashtra, ‘Svamitva Abhilekh’ in Uttarakhand, ‘Gharauni’ in Uttar Pradesh.