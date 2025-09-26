Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana ahead of Bihar polls; know about scheme, it’s benefits

The initiative is being seen as a key move to empower women voters and strengthen rural livelihoods ahead of the high-stakes state polls, where the NDA led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faces a fierce political contest from the Grand Alliance (INDIA bloc).

Latest News

Varsh Agarwal

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 09:03 AM IST

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Friday at 11 a.m. via video conferencing, government officials said.
During the programme, the Prime Minister will directly transfer Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, amounting to a total disbursal of Rs 7,500 crore in the first phase.

What is Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana?

The scheme -- originally announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -- aims to make women 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) by promoting self-employment and livelihood opportunities. The scheme is universal in nature, providing financial assistance to one woman per family in the state to start income-generating activities of their choice. Under the scheme, an initial grant of Rs 10,000 will be given to each beneficiary, and after six months, an assessment will be conducted, and depending on the progress, beneficiaries may receive additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Community resource persons from self-help groups will train women to develop skills and manage businesses. Gramin haat-bazaars will be upgraded to help beneficiaries market and sell their products.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana move ahead of Bihar polls

The initiative is being seen as a key move to empower women voters and strengthen rural livelihoods ahead of the high-stakes state polls, where the NDA led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faces a fierce political contest from the Grand Alliance (INDIA bloc).

On August 29, 2025, the Bihar government had approved the launch of this scheme aimed at empowering women through financial assistance and self-employment opportunities. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, where the proposal was given a green signal. Under the scheme, one woman from each family in Bihar will be eligible to receive an initial financial assistance of Rs 10,000 as the first instalment to begin employment of her choice.


(With inputs from IANS)

