INDIA

PM Modi to launch Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train on..., will flag off 3 new trains on this route, check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Vande Bharat from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab which will connect two religious shrines, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) and Amritsar (Punjab). He will also inaugurate three new Vande Bharat trains on three new routes in the Deccan and South.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Vande Bharat from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab which will connect two religious shrines, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) and Amritsar (Punjab). PM Modi will flag off the train on August 10, 2025, PM Modi. The initiative is taken to make pilgrimage to these sacred shrines convenient and faster.

What will Vande Bharat schedule and timings be?

The train will run on all days excluding Tuesdays. The Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train 26406 will depart from Katra at 6:40am with stops at Jammu, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar City, and Vyas and reach Amritsar at 12:20pm. On its return journey train 26405 will depart Amritsar at 4:25pm and come back to Katra by 10:00pm. These trips that run faster, with convenient journeys, as they directly connect these shrines, make them more reliable for passengers, especially for pilgrimages.

How will trains on these routes affect the economy?

Direct and faster trains provide a much-needed relief to passengers, however, for pilgrims they become a blessing as they will now be able to easily visit multiple shrines without the hassle of traveling. Also, every year lakhs of pilgrims visit these shrines and more throughout the country. In such a situation, trains which provide direct and faster connectivity will further increase religious traveling and will help in boosting local businesses as visitors will affect local trade along the route.

Which three new routes will PM Modi flag off?

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate three new Vande Bharat Express trains on August 10, Sunday. These trains are semi-high-speed trains which will connect important regions all over India, making travel faster and more convenient for thousands of passengers.

What will be the new routes of Vande Bharat trains?

The train will operate in these three new routes:

-Between Belagavi to Bengaluru

-Between Ajni (Nagpur) to Pune

-Between Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

26751 Vande Bharat Express Belagavi-Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna- The train will depart from Belagavi at 5:20 AM and reach Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru station at 1:50 PM. It will then depart the Bengaluru station at 2:20 PM and reach Belagavi at 10:40 PM. The train will benefit the regions of Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, and Belagavi districts. It will operate for all days except Wednesdays.

26102 Ajni (Nagpur) - Pune Vande Bharat Express- This train will depart from Ajni at 9:50 AM and reach Pune at 9:50 PM and on its return will depart from Pune at 6:25 AM the next day and reach Ajni (Nagpur) at 6:25 PM. The Vande Bharat train from Ajni will not operate on Mondays and the same train departing from Pune will not operate on Tuesdays. It will cross Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahalyan Nagar, and Pune.  

