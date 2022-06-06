PM Modi to launch Jan Samarth portal on June 6: Know all about the platform for credit-linked schemes

File photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal on Monday, June 6.

The portal will be launched during the `Iconic Week Celebrations` of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Monday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

This week is being celebrated as part of the `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav` (AKAM) between June 6-11.

Jan Samarth Portal

According to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), Jan Samarth Portal is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes. It is a first of its kind platform which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders.

The main purpose of the portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.

Jan Samarth portal to facilitate credit under government schemes under agriculture, livelihood, and education categories. 13 government schemes already on Jan Samarth and more to be onboarded.

The portal will check eligibility, give in-principle sanctions and send the application to the selected Bank. It will also keep the beneficiaries updated at each stage of the journey.

Other launches

Prime Minister will also inaugurate a Digital Exhibition which traces the journey of the two Ministries over the past eight years.

Prime Minister will also release special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins.

These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons.

The programme will also be organised simultaneously at 75 locations across the country and each location will be connected through virtual mode with the main venue.

(With inputs from ANI)

