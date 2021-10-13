PM Modi to launch GatiShakti master plan today- Here's how it will change 'sarkari' work culture

PM Modi will be unveiling the GatiShakti master plan today, which will majorly change the government work culture in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the GatiShakti master plan today, October 13, across the country. The master plan will help in revamping and speeding up the government work culture across the country, making government offices more efficient.

The GatiShakti plan has the aim of dismantling and building up the structure around which the government offices work in India. These offices have been working at a slower pace and higher cost, leading to delay in projects and schemes, which will change with the GatiShakti plan.

The PM GatiShakti scheme is a national master plan, which literally translated to “the power of speed”. This plan will lead to multi-modal connectivity across government offices and will address the issue of a lack of coordination among various agencies in the Indian government.

The PMO stated while talking about the new master plan, that the GatiShakti project will break departmental silos and institutionalise holistic planning for the stakeholders across major infrastructure projects. The various departments will also have visibility of each other’s projects under this plan.

PM Modi had tweeted earlier, “On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, tomorrow, 13th October at 11 AM, the PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity will be launched.” The PMO also said that this project will address the issue of time-taking approval processes across various departments and speed up projects.

As per the Centre, the GatiShakti project is based on a total of six pillars- comprehensiveness, prioritisation, optimisation, synchronisation, and being analytical and dynamic. This project will also generate large-scale employment opportunities and make local goods compete in the global market.

The project will also cut down logistical costs and improve supply chains across the government offices. The GatiShakti scheme will overhaul the ‘sarkari work culture’ in the country through multi-modal connectivity, as per the central government.