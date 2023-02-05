PM Modi to launch E20 fuel, will be made available in 11 states, UTs (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol, unveil a solar and conventional energy powered cooking system and inaugurate the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

The India Energy Week (IEW) 2023, being held from February 6 to 8, is aimed to showcase India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse, an official statement said.

"The event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents," it added.

Modi will also launch petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol. "In line with the ethanol blending roadmap, Prime Minister will launch E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of Oil Marketing Companies in 11 States/UTs. E20 is a blend of 20% ethanol with petrol.

"The government aims to achieve a complete 20% blending of ethanol by 2025, and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress," it said.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the Green Mobility Rally. The rally will witness participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help create public awareness on green fuels.

He will launch uniforms under the 'Unbottled' initiative of IndianOil. Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister to phase out single-use plastic, IndianOil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton.

Each set of uniform of IndianOil's customer attendants shall support recycling of around 28 used PET bottles. IndianOil is taking this initiative further through 'Unbottled' - a brand for sustainable garments, launched for merchandise made from recycled polyester.

Under this brand, IndianOil targets to meet the requirement of uniforms for the customer attendants of other oil marketing companies, non-combat uniforms for Army, uniforms/ dresses for institutions and sales to retail customers.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate a twin-cooktop model of the IndianOil's Indoor Solar Cooking System and flag-off its commercial roll-out. IndianOil had earlier developed an innovative and patented Indoor Solar Cooking System with single cooktop.

On the basis of feedback received, twin-cooktop Indoor Solar Cooking system has been designed offering more flexibility and ease to the users. It is a revolutionary indoor solar cooking solution that works on both solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously, making it a reliable cooking solution for India.

"To ensure smooth supply of green energy, the government has announced an allocation of Rs 35,000 crore in the country's 2023-24 Budget. The government is implementing many programmes for green fuel, green energy, green farming, green mobility, green buildings, and green equipment, and policies for efficient use of energy across various economic sectors.

"We are adopting several initiatives and next generation infrastructure for energy transition and security," Oil Minister Hardeep Puri said, adding that the growing energy appetite will be met through a healthy mix of energy sources.