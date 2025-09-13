PM Modi to launch development projects in Manipur today, first visit since 2023 violence

PM Modi will visit five states, namely Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar, from September 13th to 15th (Saturday to Monday), to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on Saturday for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in the state in 2023. His visit has been welcomed by both the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo communities, though they have expressed their views in very different ways.

Prime Minister will visit Mizoram and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore at Aizawl, at around 10 AM. He will also address a public function, according to the statement.

While in Manipur, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur at around 12:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Further, he will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal, at around 2:30 PM and address a public function.

The Prime Minister will thereafter visit Assam and participate in the celebrations of the 100th birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati, at around 5 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

On 14th September, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in Assam. He will lay the foundation stone of various projects at Darrang, at around 11 AM and address a public function. Thereafter, he will inaugurate Assam Bio-ethanol Private Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Plant at Golaghat, at around 1:45 PM. He will also lay the foundation stone of Polypropylene Plant at Golaghat.

On September 15, PM Modi will visit West Bengal and inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference-2025 in Kolkata, at around 9:30 AM.

Thereafter, Prime Minister will visit Bihar and inaugurate the new terminal building of Purnea airport at around 2:45 PM. Further, he will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore at Purnea and address the gathering on the occasion. He will also launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar.

While in Mizoram, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore at Aizawl. These projects will cater to multiple sectors including Railways, Roadways, Energy, Sports among others.

PM Modi will also flag off three new express trains, Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion.

"Aizawl will now be directly connected with Delhi through a Rajdhani Express. The Sairang-Guwahati Express will facilitate movement between Mizoram and Assam. Sairang-Kolkata Express will directly connect Mizoram to Kolkata," the statement read.

In a major boost to road infrastructure, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including the Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road and Khankawn-Rongura Road.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai-Siaha Road, which will provide all-weather connectivity and reduce travel time by two hours. Later on, the foundation stone of Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Sports Development will be put. Strengthening the energy infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 30 TMTPA (thousand metric tons per annum) LPG Bottling Plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl.

According to the statement, the PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur, including the Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.

In Assam, PM Modi will lay foundation stone for various projects, including Darrang Medical College & Hospital and GNM School and B.Sc. Nursing College.

At Numaligarh in Golaghat, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) aimed at promoting clean energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. He will also ay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) adding significant value to Assam's petrochemical sector.

In line with his commitment to a strong, secure and self-reliant India, Prime Minister will inaugurate and address the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference-2025 in Kolkata on 15th September.

Whereas in Bihar, PM will launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

(With inputs from ANI)