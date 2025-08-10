PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line from Ragigudda today, check full list of stations, route, other details

Fares will remain affordable, with one-way tickets ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 90, in line with the usual Bengaluru Metro pricing.

Marking a major step forward for Bengaluru’s public transport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the long-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro today. He will lay the cornerstone for Phase 3 of the Bengaluru Metro, open the Yellow Line, flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains, and address a public event.

With 16 elevated stations, the 19.15-kilometer route connects South Bengaluru's RV Road to Bommasandra in the east. Its construction cost was approximately Rs 5,057 crore.

The launch is expected to facilitate travel to important tech and industrial hubs by improving connectivity to important locations like Electronic City, Silk Board, and BTM Layout. Additionally, it is expected to alleviate traffic congestion at well-known choke points, including the Silk Board intersection.

Commercial services are scheduled to start on Monday. Three autonomous trains will initially run every 25 minutes; as more trains join the fleet later this month, the frequency is anticipated to increase to 20 minutes.

The metro will run daily from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM and could serve up to 800,000 passengers each day.

The track's safety and the structural integrity of the elevated sections will be evaluated during the last inspections. Additionally, the functionality of the signaling systems and the preparedness of the metro stations will be evaluated. Three trains will initially operate on the Yellow Line, with plans to expand the number of trains and frequency in the future. Major IT companies like Infosys and Biocon are based at Electronic City, which will be directly accessible by the new line. Additionally, it will improve connection for residential areas including Bommasandra Industrial Area, BTM Layout, and HSR Layout.

Namma Yellow Line: Key stations

Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road (RV Road) – interchange with Green Line

Jayadeva Hospital – future interchange with Pink Line and possibly tallest station

Electronic City – tech hub connectivity

Bommasandra – eastern terminus and industrial link

Namma Yellow Line: Complete list of stations