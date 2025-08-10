Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar

The Price of Peace: Is Ukraine being sold in Alaska?

DRDO Chief makes BIG statement on Indian Defence export, says, India to hit Rs 500000000000 target by...

MP woman studying for judicial service exams disappears mid-train journey, co-passengers say...

PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line from Ragigudda today, check full list of stations, route, other details

IndiGo slapped with heavy fine for providing ‘dirty seat’ to passenger, ordered to pay Rs…

Chiranjeevi breaks his silence on 'meeting' film federation members amid Telugu industry strike: 'It has come to..'

Rupali Ganguly's lawyer reveals shocking update on defamation case against stepdaughter: 'Unhone court mein...'

After Bihar and Bengal, THIS state prepares for SIR of electoral rolls with 38% Muslim population due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...

Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem

The Price of Peace: Is Ukraine being sold in Alaska?

The Price of Peace: Is Ukraine being sold in Alaska?

DRDO Chief makes BIG statement on Indian Defence export, says, India to hit Rs 500000000000 target by...

DRDO Chief makes BIG statement on IndianDefence export, says, India to hit Rs...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line from Ragigudda today, check full list of stations, route, other details

Fares will remain affordable, with one-way tickets ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 90, in line with the usual Bengaluru Metro pricing.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line from Ragigudda today, check full list of stations, route, other details

TRENDING NOW

Marking a major step forward for Bengaluru’s public transport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the long-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro today. He will lay the cornerstone for Phase 3 of the Bengaluru Metro, open the Yellow Line, flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains, and address a public event.

With 16 elevated stations, the 19.15-kilometer route connects South Bengaluru's RV Road to Bommasandra in the east. Its construction cost was approximately Rs 5,057 crore.

The launch is expected to facilitate travel to important tech and industrial hubs by improving connectivity to important locations like Electronic City, Silk Board, and BTM Layout. Additionally, it is expected to alleviate traffic congestion at well-known choke points, including the Silk Board intersection.

Commercial services are scheduled to start on Monday. Three autonomous trains will initially run every 25 minutes; as more trains join the fleet later this month, the frequency is anticipated to increase to 20 minutes.

The metro will run daily from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM and could serve up to 800,000 passengers each day.

In keeping with the typical Bengaluru Metro pricing, one-way tickets will still be reasonably priced, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 90.

The track's safety and the structural integrity of the elevated sections will be evaluated during the last inspections. Additionally, the functionality of the signaling systems and the preparedness of the metro stations will be evaluated. Three trains will initially operate on the Yellow Line, with plans to expand the number of trains and frequency in the future. Major IT companies like Infosys and Biocon are based at Electronic City, which will be directly accessible by the new line. Additionally, it will improve connection for residential areas including Bommasandra Industrial Area, BTM Layout, and HSR Layout.

Namma Yellow Line: Key stations 

  • Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road (RV Road) – interchange with Green Line
  • Jayadeva Hospital – future interchange with Pink Line and possibly tallest station
  • Electronic City – tech hub connectivity
  • Bommasandra – eastern terminus and industrial link

Namma Yellow Line: Complete list of stations

  • RV Road
  • Ragigudda
  • Jayadeva Hospital
  • BTM Layout
  • Central Silk Board
  • HSR Layout
  • Oxford College
  • Hongasandra
  • Kudlu Gate
  • Singasandra
  • Hosa Road
  • Electronic City-I
  • Konappana Agrahara
  • Huskur Road
  • Hebbagodi
  • Bommasandra
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya for THIS reason: 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' | Exclusive
Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya
Will Sanju Samson join CSK? RR captain reacts amid trade rumors and R Ashwin’s 'trade myself' remark
Will Sanju Samson join CSK? RR captain reacts amid trade rumors and R Ashwin’s '
Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of..., her father is RAS, sister is IFS, she secured AIR...
Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of...
Andhera trailer: Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla fight sinister forces in supernatural thriller; Prime Video show to premiere on...
Andhera trailer: Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla fight darkness in horror thriller
Not Jasprit Bumrah! Pakistan great Wasim Akram calls THIS Indian pacer as 'The Best'
Not Jasprit Bumrah! Pakistan great Wasim Akram calls THIS Indian pacer as 'The B
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE