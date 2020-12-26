PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J&K residents today; 21 lakh people to benefit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for residents of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday via video conferencing, which will provide benefits to 21 lakh eligible people on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011, officials said.

The Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday that the scheme will ensure universal health coverage, and focus on providing financial risk protection and ensuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities.

A senior government official said that with the launch of AB-PMJAY SEHAT, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir irrespective of their socio-economic status will be covered under the scheme.

"The government is collecting details of beneficiary families who may be missing from the SECC 2011 database. This will ensure that all beneficiaries are enrolled at the earliest so that they can avail free healthcare services," the official told ANI.

He said National Health Authority's (NHA) information technology platform like beneficiary identification system has been customized to implement the scheme.

Home Minister Amit Shah and the union territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will also be present on the occasion.

The scheme will provide free of cost insurance cover to all the residents of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said, adding that it will provide a financial cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis to all residents of the UT.

AB-PMJAY has impanelled at least 219 hospitals including 34 private hospitals for providing health services to residents of Jammu and Kashmir under the scheme. Medical procedures such as oncology, cardiology, nephrology etc are included in the scheme the official said.

Under the portability feature of AB-PMJAY, the beneficiaries can avail services from any of the 24,148 emplaned hospitals across the country.

There is provision for operational extension of 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' (PM-JAY) to approximately Rs 15 lakh additional families, the PMO statement said, adding that that the scheme will operate on insurance mode in convergence with PM-JAY.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is a flagship health scheme of the central government and provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. It covers 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (about 53 crore beneficiaries).

Launched in 2018, about 1.5 crore beneficiaries have received medical treatment in hospitals under the scheme.

(With agency inputs)