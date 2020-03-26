PM Modi to join G20 meet on coronavirus today via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday join a meeting of G20 leaders via video conferencing, that has been organised to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be chaired by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

The prime minister took to Twitter on Wednesday to inform about the development.

"The #G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the #G20VirtualSummit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency," Modi tweeted.

Apart from the G20 leaders, the heads of state of Jordan, Spain, Singapore and Switzerland will also participate in the meeting. UAE will also be a part in its capacity as sitting president of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

The idea of the summit was mooted by Modi with other G20 leaders like his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison & Chair of G20 Saudi King Salman.

Other G20 member countries have lauded India's role at the grouping regarding the need for a summit via video conference on coronavirus outbreak.