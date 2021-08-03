PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to Red Fort as special guests on August 15

India's players are showing their strength in the Tokyo Olympics, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned a special surprise for them. According to the information, on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests. Not only this, but the PM will also personally meet the Olympic team.

It may be recalled that PM Modi had talked to the players going to the Tokyo Olympics and encouraged them on July 13.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian men's hockey team faced defeat in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics against world champions Belgium. After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has took to Twitter and encouraged the team, stressing that victory and defeat are part of life and India takes pride in its players.

"Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players," the PM tweeted.

Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players. August 3, 2021

In another tweet, the PM said, "There is a rising spirit of self-confidence in India and we are seeing glimpses of this at #Tokyo2020, where our athletes are putting up spirited performances and making 130 crore Indians proud."