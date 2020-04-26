PM Modi to interact with CMs on Monday via video conferencing, to discuss the way ahead in fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a meeting with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing on Monday. The meetings is said to be focused on deciding the way ahead in the fight against coronavirus as well as strategies to exit from the current lockdown in a phased manner.

This will be PM Modi's third video conference with the chief ministers during the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Both Centre and the state governments have been giving slight relaxations in the lockdown to provide relief to the people as well as the economy, which has been reeling under the impact of the shutdown. It may be noted that the government on Friday night allowed some shops to open during the lockdown.

However, a few states are willing to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 to ensure that the situation remains under control.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi ddressed the nation at 11 AM as part of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. In his address, he highlighted that India's fight against the coronavirus menace is "people-driven", insisting that this fight is being fought by the people and the administration together.

"Each person is fighting this war as per their capacity," said the Prime Minister, highlighting some instances of citizens stepping up to do the needful wherever necessary.

"Some are waiving off house rent, while some labourers who are in quarantine at a school are whitewashing the school etc, he said, adding that the central government, the state governments and every department and institution today are working together for relief at full speed," Modi said.