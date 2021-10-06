PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Svamitva scheme today - know about it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the Svamitva scheme in Madhya Pradesh today via video conferencing at 12:30 pm. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present during the event. PM Modi will also distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme on the occasion.

Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas. It also aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country, PMO said.

As per PMO, this scheme will help beneficiaries in the villages to use the property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas. The scheme aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural areas.

It will bring financial stability to people by enabling them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits. It will also lead to the creation of land records for rural planning and the determination of property tax. The government hopes that through this scheme, property disputes and legal cases will be reduced.