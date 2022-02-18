PM Modi to inaugurate two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two suburban railways lines of the Mumbai railway station that connect Thane and Diva on Friday (February 18) at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

As per the PMO's office, there were four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM, out of which two were used for slow local trains while the other two were used for fast local trains. To separate long-distance and short-distance trains, these two additional tracks were added.

The cost of the additional tracks built between Thane and Diva cost around Rs 620 crores. The route also consists of 1.4 kilometres long rail flyover, 21 minor bridges and 3 major bridges.

Hopefully, with the introduction of these new railway lines, the traffic between long and short distance trains will be segregated and will not cause unnecessary crowding. With these new lines, the city will also see thirty-six new suburban trains.