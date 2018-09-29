PM Modi to inaugurate several projects in Gujarat on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several projects including, an ultra modern chocolate plant of dairy major Amul in Anand, on Sunday when he visits his home state of Gujarat.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Anand Agricultural University's incubation centre-cum-centre of excellence in food processing, and a solar cooperative society at Mujhkuva village, his office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Amul manufacturing facilities at Anand and Khatraj and address a gathering there.

Modi will travel to Anjar where he will inaugurate Mundra LNG terminal, Anjar-Mundra Pipeline Project and Palanpur-Pali-Barmer pipeline project.

The Prime Minister will then head for Rajkot where he will inaugurate the Mahatma Gandhi Museum.

The museum has been set up at the Alfred High School in Rajkot, which was an important part of the formative years of Mahatma Gandhi.

It will help spread awareness about Gandhian culture, values and philosophy. The Prime Minister will also unveil a plaque to mark the inauguration of a public housing project of 624 houses. He will witness the e-Gruh Pravesh (ritual of entering the house formally for the first time) of 240 beneficiary families.