India

PM Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur that was delayed since 1978

Work on the project started in 1978 but due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination, it got delayed.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2021, 07:34 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project on Saturday around 1 pm, informed Prime Minister's Office.

According to an official statement from the PMO, the work on the project started in 1978 but due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring, it got delayed and was not completed even after nearly four decades.

"Prime Minister's vision for farmer welfare and empowerment, and his commitment to prioritizing long pending projects of national importance, brought much-needed focus on the project," the PMO stated.

Consequently, in 2016, the project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time-bound manner."In this endeavour, innovative solutions were found for new land acquisition to construct new canals and fill the critical gaps in the project, and also for resolving the pending litigation related to the previous land acquisitions. The renewed focus on the project has resulted in the project being completed in only about four years," PMO said.

The Saryu Nahar National Project has been built with a total cost of more than Rs 9,800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.

The project also involves the interlinking of five rivers - Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region.

According to PMO, the project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages. It will benefit nine districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh namely - Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj.

PMO also said that the farmers of the region, who were the worst sufferers of the inordinate delay in the project, will now immensely benefit from the upgraded irrigation potential. They will now be able to grow crops on a larger scale and maximise the agri-potential of the region.

