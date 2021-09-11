PM Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad today, project details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad today. PM Modi will also carry out the 'Bhumi pujan' ceremony via video conference for Girls' Hostel under the Sardardham project's phase two. The project is developed by the Vishwa Patidar Samaj.

Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad provides hostel facilities to girls and boys from rural areas who aspire for better career prospects. Sardardham project's phase two is expected to house around 2,000 girl students built at the cost of another Rs 200 crore.

Sardardham Bhavan project's phase one is built over an area of 11,672 square feet at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. It is located near the Vaishnodevi circle in the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar border area.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, and Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Purushottam Rupala will be present at the inauguration ceremony. The focus of the project has been on the country's social, educational, and economic development.

Sardardham Bhavan project details

It comprises residential facilities for 1,600 students/aspirants both boys and girls.

Spread over 7.19 lakh sq ft, the state-of-the-art Sardardhan Bhavan houses separate hostels for 800 boys and 800 girls.

An e-library with 1,000 computer systems, library, high tech classrooms, gymnasium, auditoriums, multi-purpose halls is available.

Resthouse with 50 luxury rooms along with other amenities for business and political conglomerations is provided.

A 50-feet tall bronze statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been installed in front of the building.

It has a library with a capacity of 1,000 students, a 450-seated auditorium, two multipurpose halls of 1,000 persons each capacity, indoor games, and other amenities.

It also houses a gymnasium and healthcare unit for students.