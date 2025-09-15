Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for creating history as youngest Emmy winner: 'First ever...'
Emmy Awards 2025 full list of winners: The Studio bags record 13 Emmys, 15-year-old Owen Cooper makes history
ITR Filing 2025: Last date of ITR filing today; Income Tax Dept says deadline not extended
Donald Trump vows action after Indian-origin man beheaded in Dallas, says, ‘Time for being soft is...’
Bank Holiday from September 15-21: All banks to remain CLOSED for 2 days this week, check city-wise list here
Bigg Boss 19: Akshay Kumar confesses regret over not featuring Amaal Mallik's talent in films, requests him to...
Archana Puran Singh breaks down as she opens up about struggles in marriage with Parmeet Sethi: 'Our relationship...'
Donald Trump leaves TikTok's US ban hanging, says it depends on China: 'May let it die or...'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav explains why Indian players didn't shake hands with Pakistani team members, says, 'We are aligned with...'
PM Modi to visit Bihar today: PM Modi to inaugurate Purnia Airport, launch projects worth Rs 36,000 crore, know what's on agenda
INDIA
the Prime Minister will address a public rally in East Champaran district and launch development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar's Purnea district today to address a rally and launch development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore. The PM will inaugurate a newly constructed airport terminal in the north Bihar district during his visit to fulfil the region's long-standing demand for air connectivity.
Another key highlight is the scheduled inauguration of the National Makhana Board.
To benefit the Makhana farmers of Bihar as well as the nation as a whole, the board, which was announced in the Union Budget 2025, will support production and the development of new technologies, improve post-harvest management, encourage value addition and processing, and facilitate market, export, and brand development in Makhana.
He will also distribute Rs 500 crore to women's self-help groups under the DAY-NRLM and participate in Griha Pravesh ceremonies for more than 40,000 PMAY beneficiaries.
In addition to the district's extensive security measures, automobile traffic on state and national highways will be suspended for 24 hours starting Sunday at midnight.
Samrat Choudhary, a senior BJP leader and Bihar's deputy chief minister, said the state is enjoying the benefits of having a two-pronged administration during his recent visit to Purnea to assess preparations for the PM's travel.
"In his 11 years of tenure, Modi has gifted Bihar development projects worth about Rs 1.50 lakh crore. Tomorrow, there will be another bonanza. The state is enjoying the fruits of having a double-engine government", he said, according to PTI.
Later this year, Bihar will conduct elections, and the National Democratic Alliance will try to hold off the opposition's grand alliance. The date of the assembly votes will probably be announced in the coming weeks.
Modi unveiled several projects worth Rs 13,000 crore during his most recent visit to the state on August 22. He visited Motihari in Bihar in July, when he laid the groundwork for several development initiatives totaling Rs 7,200 crore.