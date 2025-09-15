PM Modi to visit Bihar today: PM Modi to inaugurate Purnia Airport, launch projects worth Rs 36,000 crore, know what's on agenda

the Prime Minister will address a public rally in East Champaran district and launch development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar's Purnea district today to address a rally and launch development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore. The PM will inaugurate a newly constructed airport terminal in the north Bihar district during his visit to fulfil the region's long-standing demand for air connectivity.

Another key highlight is the scheduled inauguration of the National Makhana Board.

To benefit the Makhana farmers of Bihar as well as the nation as a whole, the board, which was announced in the Union Budget 2025, will support production and the development of new technologies, improve post-harvest management, encourage value addition and processing, and facilitate market, export, and brand development in Makhana.

He will also distribute Rs 500 crore to women's self-help groups under the DAY-NRLM and participate in Griha Pravesh ceremonies for more than 40,000 PMAY beneficiaries.

In addition to the district's extensive security measures, automobile traffic on state and national highways will be suspended for 24 hours starting Sunday at midnight.

Samrat Choudhary, a senior BJP leader and Bihar's deputy chief minister, said the state is enjoying the benefits of having a two-pronged administration during his recent visit to Purnea to assess preparations for the PM's travel.

"In his 11 years of tenure, Modi has gifted Bihar development projects worth about Rs 1.50 lakh crore. Tomorrow, there will be another bonanza. The state is enjoying the fruits of having a double-engine government", he said, according to PTI.

Later this year, Bihar will conduct elections, and the National Democratic Alliance will try to hold off the opposition's grand alliance. The date of the assembly votes will probably be announced in the coming weeks.

Modi unveiled several projects worth Rs 13,000 crore during his most recent visit to the state on August 22. He visited Motihari in Bihar in July, when he laid the groundwork for several development initiatives totaling Rs 7,200 crore.