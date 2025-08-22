Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi adopt a baby daughter

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

PM Modi to inaugurate new Kolkata metro lines today: Know routes, fares

The Prime Minister will inaugurate metro railway projects in Kolkata to facilitate world-class infrastructure and developed urban connectivity in the city, benefiting lakhs of daily commuters.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 08:26 AM IST

PM Modi to inaugurate new Kolkata metro lines today: Know routes, fares
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off metro train services on the newly constructed sections in Kolkata at around 4:15 PM on Friday (August 22, 2025). He will undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back. In addition, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore at Kolkata. 

Metro services inauguration in Kolkata today

In line with his commitment to world-class infrastructure and developed urban connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate metro railway projects in Kolkata. These metro routes will connect some of Kolkata's busiest areas, bring a notable reduction in travel time, and strengthen multimodal connectivity, benefiting lakhs of daily commuters. 

 A 13.61 km-long newly constructed metro network will be inaugurated, and metro services will be launched on these routes. He will visit the Jessore Road Metro Station, where he will flag off the Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service from Jessore Road. In addition, through video conferencing, he will also flag off the Sealdah-Esplanade metro service and the Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service. He will also undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back.

Sealdah to Esplanade – the Green Line: Spanning 2.45 km, the metro on this route is expected to reduce the travel time between the two major points of Kolkata from nearly 40 minutes to only 11 minutes.

Noapara to Jaihind Bimanbandar the Yellow Line: Spanning 6.77km, the metro on this route is expected to significantly improve access to the Netaji Subhash Chandra International (CCU) airport.

Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro sectionthe Orange Line:  The metro on this route will enhance connectivity with the IT hub. 

The three new metro corridors will add 366 train services daily and raise Kolkata Metro's carrying capacity to nearly 9.15 lakh passengers every day, as reported by PTI. The metro stretches will improve connectivity along Howrah and Sealdah stations, the IT hub Sector 5 and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Besides metro corridors, PM Modi will inaugurate a newly constructed subway at Howrah Metro Station. He will also lay the foundation stone of the 7.2 km-long six-lane elevated Kona Expressway worth over Rs 1,200 crore. It will enhance connectivity between Howrah, the surrounding rural areas, and Kolkata, saving hours of travel time and giving a significant boost to trade, commerce, and tourism in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)

