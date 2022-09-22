PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers in Gujarat today

On Thursday at 10:30 am via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. He will speak to the group on this occasion as well.

The Conference is being held to foster greater synergy between the Central and State Governments in developing better policies on issues like the elimination of plastic pollution through a multi-pronged approach and State Action Plans to effectively combat climate change with a focus on LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), carrying forward the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Additionally, it will put a strong emphasis on expanding the forest cover while protecting species and restoring degraded land.

On September 23–24, the Conference will take place over two days.



According to a PMO statement, there will be six thematic sessions with topics centred on LiFE, combating climate change (updating State action plans on climate change for reducing emissions and preparing for impacts); PARIVESH (single window system for integrated green clearances); forestry management; pollution prevention and control; wildlife management; and plastics and waste management.

With the ban on specific single-use plastic items starting in July of this year, India has become a global leader in the fight against plastic pollution.

Single-use plastics are often products that are thrown away after being used just once and are not recycled.

Governments and various international regulatory authorities are working hard to stop the widespread heavy use of plastics, which has generated quite a bit of danger.

According to a report on plastic waste management by the Indian Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, per capita, plastic use in India is 11 kg, while the global average is 28 kg.

As of July 1, 2022, all of India will be free of the production, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of specific single-use plastic items that have a high potential for littering and poor utility.

As of July 1, it is illegal to produce, import, stock, distribute, sell, and use certain single-use plastic items that have a high potential for pollution and little utility. The following items are prohibited: stirrers, earbuds with plastic sticks, balloons with plastic sticks, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, and glasses, cutlery (forks, spoons, knives), straws, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes.

(With inputs from ANI)