Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently stated that India has demonstrated to the world that environmental protection and national progress can co-exist

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 07:33 AM IST

PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers in Gujarat today
PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers in Gujarat today

On Thursday at 10:30 am via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. He will speak to the group on this occasion as well.

The Conference is being held to foster greater synergy between the Central and State Governments in developing better policies on issues like the elimination of plastic pollution through a multi-pronged approach and State Action Plans to effectively combat climate change with a focus on LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), carrying forward the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Additionally, it will put a strong emphasis on expanding the forest cover while protecting species and restoring degraded land.

On September 23–24, the Conference will take place over two days.

According to a PMO statement, there will be six thematic sessions with topics centred on LiFE, combating climate change (updating State action plans on climate change for reducing emissions and preparing for impacts); PARIVESH (single window system for integrated green clearances); forestry management; pollution prevention and control; wildlife management; and plastics and waste management.

With the ban on specific single-use plastic items starting in July of this year, India has become a global leader in the fight against plastic pollution.

Single-use plastics are often products that are thrown away after being used just once and are not recycled.

Governments and various international regulatory authorities are working hard to stop the widespread heavy use of plastics, which has generated quite a bit of danger.

According to a report on plastic waste management by the Indian Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, per capita, plastic use in India is 11 kg, while the global average is 28 kg.

As of July 1, 2022, all of India will be free of the production, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of specific single-use plastic items that have a high potential for littering and poor utility.

As of July 1, it is illegal to produce, import, stock, distribute, sell, and use certain single-use plastic items that have a high potential for pollution and little utility. The following items are prohibited: stirrers, earbuds with plastic sticks, balloons with plastic sticks, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, and glasses, cutlery (forks, spoons, knives), straws, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.