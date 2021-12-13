PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project today, December 13, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores. The project will be inaugurated in Varanasi, which is PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

PM Modi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath corridor accompanied by several chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. They will also be witnessing the ‘Ganga Aarti’ being performed on ghats from a cruise boat today.

While announcing the event on Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi`s spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow’s programme.”

Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme. https://t.co/DvTrEKfSzk pic.twitter.com/p2zGMZNv2U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021

The foundation stone of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project was laid down by PM Modi on March 8, 2019. PM Modi will be arriving at the Varanasi airport today morning and the inauguration programme will last around 2-3 hours.

As quoted by ANI, the Varanasi DM said, “Prime Minister Modi will reach Kashi Vishwanath Dham from the ghat side, and then inaugurate the corridor. He will take a walk in the premises of the new corridor, and see the buildings erected.”

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is spread across 5 lakh square feet, with over 40 temples restored and beautified. 23 new buildings have also been constructed under the project to provide a wide range of facilities to the devotees who visit the holy corridor.

The two-day Varanasi conclave will be attended by the CMs of 12 states and deputy CMs of 9 states. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that this Dham will give a new global identity to Varanasi.

CM Adityanath said, “Kashi Vishwanath temple will be presented as a new `Dham` to the nation and world. It will be inaugurated by PM Modi tomorrow, whose vision and guidance have played a key role...This `Dham` will give a new, global identity to Varanasi.”