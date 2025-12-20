FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first nature-themed airport terminal in Assam today, here's all you need to know

The Prime Minister will reach Guwahati on December 20 around 3 pm, and he will undertake a walkthrough of the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 08:50 AM IST

PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first nature-themed airport terminal in Assam today, here's all you need to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on December 20-21, during which he will inaugurate the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati and unveil development projects worth around Rs 15,600 crore in Assam.

The Prime Minister will reach Guwahati on December 20 around 3 pm, and he will undertake a walkthrough of the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new terminal building, marking a transformative milestone in Assam's connectivity, economic expansion and global engagement.

About Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport 

The newly completed Integrated New Terminal Building, spanning nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually, supported by major upgrades to the runway, airfield systems, aprons, and taxiways, an official release said.

India's first nature-themed airport terminal

India's first nature-themed airport terminal, the airport's design draws inspiration from Assam's biodiversity and cultural heritage under the theme "Bamboo Orchids". The terminal makes pioneering use of about 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced Northeast bamboo, complemented by Kaziranga-inspired green landscapes, japi motifs, the iconic rhino symbol and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the Kopou flower.A unique "Sky Forest", featuring nearly one lakh plants of indigenous species, offers arriving passengers an immersive, forest-like experience.

The terminal sets new benchmarks in passenger convenience and digital innovation, the release said. Features such as full-body scanners for fast, non-intrusive security screening, DigiYatra-enabled contactless travel, automated baggage handling, fast-track immigration and AI-driven airport operations ensure seamless, secure and efficient journeys.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport to boost to Assam's infrastructure

In a post on X, PM Modi said the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport is a major boost to Assam's infrastructure.

"I will reach Guwahati, Assam tomorrow, 20th December. In the afternoon, the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport will be inaugurated. This is a major boost to Assam's infrastructure. Increased capacity means better 'Ease of Living' and a boost for commerce as well as tourism," PM Modi said.

He also shared glimpses of the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport.

(With ANI inputs)

