PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train operations in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro on Monday. The operation will start on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden).

"With the commencement of driverless trains on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, DMRC will enter the elite league of seven percent of world's Metro networks which can operate without drivers." The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated.

"These innovations will herald a new era of travelling comfort and enhanced mobility," the Prime Minister's Office stated.

Also read PM Modi likely to flag off Delhi Metro's first driverless train soon

The fully automated driverless services will start on the Magenta Line, and the Pink Line of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by the mid of 2021.

The trials of DMRC's new 'driverless trains' were started in December 2017, along the 20-km stretch on Pink Line. Notably, the line was yet to be commissioned back then. The trials were to test the automation of the new metro trains, that were equipped with Unattended Train Operations (UTO) and CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) signalling systems.

Also read Delhi Metro services to be curtailed till 2 pm today due to farmers' protest

Notably, the new driverless trains have undergone several technological upgrades and are equipped with several advanced features. To increase passenger comfort, many additional features have been added to them. The DMRC trains are designed for a maximum speed of 95 kmph and an operational speed of 85 kmph.

Initially, drivers will be deputed for operating the trains but they will be gradually withdrawn.

"These new-generation trains are suitable to eventually run on UTO mode, that is, train operators will not be required to operate these trains and the Operations Control Centres (OCC) of the Delhi Metro system will directly regulate the movement of the trains," a DMRC official had earlier said.

"These trains would be more energy-efficient than the earlier trains of the Delhi Metro because of improved design features such as better regeneration of energy during braking, energy-efficient subsystems like LED lighting and air conditioning systems," the DMRC had said.

Presently, the Delhi Metro network stretches to about 389 km with 285 stations. The network has now crossed the boundaries of Delhi to reach Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

On the same day, the PM will also launch a fully-operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro.