Gorakhpur Railway Station inauguration: Shopping facility, restaurants, airport-like look; all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station this Friday. The project, which costs 498 crores, aims to transform the station into a world-class facility. The station will showcase glimpses of the city's artwork and offer a stunning view of the Gorakhnath temple. Additionally, provisions will be made for convenient transportation, including pre-paid taxis and registered e-rickshaws.

This redevelopment initiative will greatly benefit passengers, as approximately 93,000 people travel through Gorakhpur Railway Station on a daily basis. The station's development plans have been carefully designed to meet the needs of the next 50 years, with an estimated daily passenger traffic of around 168,000 in the future.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express, the first semi-high-speed train operated by the North Eastern Railway. The train's inaugural journey will depart at 3.40 pm and reach Lucknow. Following this, regular operations will commence from Sunday, with the train operating six days a week.

The revamped Gorakhpur Railway Station will feature a roof plaza above the platforms, where trains will operate below while shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment facilities will be available above. The station will be equipped with escalators for easy access to all platforms. Moreover, a flyover will be constructed from the northern gate to the roof plaza, providing direct access to platforms number nine, eight, and seven for arriving passengers.

This redevelopment project is set to elevate Gorakhpur Railway Station to new heights, enhancing the travel experience for passengers and showcasing the city's rich heritage and artistic flair.

