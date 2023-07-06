Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Gorakhpur Railway Station inauguration: Shopping facility, restaurants, airport-like look; all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express, North Eastern Railway's first semi-high-speed train, while laying the foundation for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

Gorakhpur Railway Station inauguration: Shopping facility, restaurants, airport-like look; all you need to know
Gorakhpur Railway Station inauguration: Shopping facility, restaurants, airport-like look; all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station this Friday. The project, which costs 498 crores, aims to transform the station into a world-class facility. The station will showcase glimpses of the city's artwork and offer a stunning view of the Gorakhnath temple. Additionally, provisions will be made for convenient transportation, including pre-paid taxis and registered e-rickshaws.

This redevelopment initiative will greatly benefit passengers, as approximately 93,000 people travel through Gorakhpur Railway Station on a daily basis. The station's development plans have been carefully designed to meet the needs of the next 50 years, with an estimated daily passenger traffic of around 168,000 in the future.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express, the first semi-high-speed train operated by the North Eastern Railway. The train's inaugural journey will depart at 3.40 pm and reach Lucknow. Following this, regular operations will commence from Sunday, with the train operating six days a week.

The revamped Gorakhpur Railway Station will feature a roof plaza above the platforms, where trains will operate below while shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment facilities will be available above. The station will be equipped with escalators for easy access to all platforms. Moreover, a flyover will be constructed from the northern gate to the roof plaza, providing direct access to platforms number nine, eight, and seven for arriving passengers.

This redevelopment project is set to elevate Gorakhpur Railway Station to new heights, enhancing the travel experience for passengers and showcasing the city's rich heritage and artistic flair.

Read more: Congress to discuss Rajasthan strategy today in Delhi meet; all eyes on Gehlot-Pilot tussle

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 747 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.