India

PM Modi to inaugurate Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit today

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi today.

PTI

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on 12th December 2023 at around 5 PM.

GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative with 29 member countries, which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities. India is the lead chair of GPAI in 2024. 

As one of the founding members of GPAI in 2020, the current incoming Support Chair of GPAI, and the Lead Chair for GPAI in 2024, India is hosting the Annual GPAI Summit from December 12 – 14, 2023

Multiple sessions on diverse topics like AI & global health, education and skilling, AI and data governance, and ML Workshop, among others will be organised during the summit.  Other attractions at the summit include the Research Symposium, the AI Gamechangers Award and the India AI Expo.

The summit will witness the participation of 50+ GPAI experts and 150+ speakers from across the countries.  Further, Top AI Gamechangers from across the world will be participating in different events including Intel, Reliance Jio, Google, Meta, AWS, Yotta, Netweb, Paytm, Microsoft, Mastercard, NIC, STPI, Immerse, Jio Haptik, Bhashini etc. Besides, students who are winners under the YUVA AI initiative and start-ups will also be showcasing their AI models and solutions.

