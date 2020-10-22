PM Modi to inaugurate first Seaplane service from Sabarmati Riverfront to Statue of Unity on October 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the first-ever Seaplane service in Gujarat on October 31. It will be the first-ever seaplane to fly from Sabarmati riverfront to the Statue of Unity.

The state government in Gujarat had announced that the seaplane service in the state will begin from October 31 –the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The first flight will take off from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Colony in the Narmada district.

“the first-ever seaplane services in Gujarat will provide seamless and affordable air connectivity from Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity, Kevadia.’’ a Gujrati government release stated.

The seaplane will be managed by the private airline SpiceJet. The seaplane can accommodate 12 passengers.

“There will be four flights a day between Ahmedabad and Kevadia on each side — which means four arrivals and four departures. The ticket price per person will be about Rs 4,800.

It is to be noted that taking the seaplane will drastically cut down the travel time between Ahmedabad and Kevadia which currently takes about four hours one way.

The journey by seaplane will be about one hour, according to a Gujarat government official said.

Notably, Modi had taken the seaplane flight from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to Dharoi in December 2017 ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls.

Modi is likely to visit Gujarat to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel – his birthday is celebrated as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas.’