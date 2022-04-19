PM Modi to inaugurate first-ever Semicon India Conference in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first ever Semicon India 2022 Conference on April 29 in Bengaluru. The 3-day Semicon India conference, is being organised to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Modi that is to make India a leader in the electronics manufacturing, semiconductor design, manufacturing and innovation.

Speaking about the India Semicon Mission, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that PM Modi’s vision is to make India a significant player in Global Semiconductor value chain. "First time in last 75 years, rapid decisive strides have been made in this space," he said.

Semicon India 2022 conference will attract best minds from across the world from semiconductor industry, research and academia, and will act as a big step in fulfilling PM Modi’s vision on making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and Semiconductor industry. The steering committee includes a mix of start-ups, academia and global industry leaders demonstrating the government’s collaborative approach towards powering India’s Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ambitions.

Semicon India 2022 Conference will be organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology from April 29 to May 1 in Bengaluru around the theme of -- Design and Manufacture in India, for the World: Making India a ‘Semiconductor Nation’.

