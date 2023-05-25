PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat; Delhi-Haridwar in 3.5 hours, list of stations, ticket prices revealed

Dehradun Delhi Vande Bharat: In the pursuit of commencing Vande Bharat train services across various regions of the nation, the Indian Railways is persistently toiling. In an impending event, Uttarakhand is on the brink of receiving the inaugural Vande Bharat train, an exceptional gift for the first time. The esteemed occasion will be graced by Prime Minister Modi, who will remotely inaugurate the Dehradun Delhi Vande Bharat train through video conferencing. The trajectory of this train encompasses the route from Dehradun to Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal.

Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat train route: Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut City. The expedition between Dehradun and Delhi, as well as the return voyage, will be efficiently accomplished within a mere 4.5 hours. This is a remarkable improvement compared to the previous duration of over 6 hours required to traverse the distance between these two cities. The ultimate destination for this train is Anand Vihar Terminal.

Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat train's schedule: The auspicious inauguration of the Dehradun Delhi Vande Bharat train, officiated by PM Modi, is slated for tomorrow at 11 am. Subsequently, the train will be operational six days a week, with the exception of Wednesdays. As for the timings, the train's departure from Dehradun is scheduled for 7 am, arriving at Anand Vihar railway station by 11.45 am. Conversely, its departure from Anand Vihar is at 5.50 minutes, reaching Dehradun by 10.35 minutes. Consequently, this extraordinary train will traverse the distance of 314 kilometers in a remarkably concise span of 4.45 minutes. This stands in stark contrast to the Shatabdi Express, which historically necessitated 6 hours and 10 minutes to cover the same distance. Similarly, both the Jan Shatabdi and Nanda Devi Express will require 5 hours and 50 minutes to complete this journey.

Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat fare structure: The Dehradun Delhi Vande Bharat train consists of a total of 8 coaches. As per reports from the media, the chair car fare for this train between Dehradun and Delhi is set at a modest Rs 535, which is significantly lower in comparison to the fares of the Shatabdi Express. The chair car fare for the Shatabdi Express is priced at Rs 805, while the executive class ticket costs Rs 1,405. It is worth highlighting that the introduction of the Vande Bharat train has contributed to a substantial boost in tourism within the state. Travelers can now reach destinations such as Haridwar, Mussoorie, and Rishikesh from Delhi in considerably less time.

