PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro's Whitefield (Kadugodi)-Krishnarajapura Line today; list of stations revealed

PM Modi will also launch Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. (File)

Bengaluru: A new section of the Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He will also inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Chikkaballapur.

"I will be in Karnataka tomorrow, March 25. The Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research will be inaugurated in Chikkaballapur. After that, will be in Bengaluru for inaugurating the Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro," tweeted PM Modi.

The medical institute will provide educational opportunities to the students and provide accessible and affordable healthcare. The PMO said Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur, has established the institute. Medical education and medical care will be free of cost. It will start this year.

The Metro project is built at a cost of Rs 4,250 crore. The stretch will be 13.71 km. It will connect Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line.

The inauguration of this metro line will provide a clean, safe, rapid and comfortable travel facility to commuters in Bengaluru, enhancing the ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city, said the PMO.

The metro line will have 12 stations: Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sri Satya Sai Hospital, Nallur Halli, Kundalahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Mahadevapura, and K.R. Puram.

It will benefit 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh passengers per day.