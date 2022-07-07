PM Modi to inaugurate Akshay Patra Mid Day Meal Kitchen today -- Here's everything about North India's largest kitchen

Akshay Patra Mid Day Meal Kitchen

During his visit to Varanasi today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Akshay Patra Mid Day Meal Kitchen' at LT College which has a capacity of cooking mid-day meals for around one lakh students.

The mid-day meal kitchen is being touted as North India’s biggest and currently serves food to children of 148 schools of PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Yojana.

The kitchen is spread in an area of three acres. Over 1 lakh rotis will be prepared here every hour. Along with this 1,100 litre dal will be prepared in two hours, 135 kg rice in 40 minutes and 1,100 litre vegetables in two hours.

The kitchen houses automatic machines which include roti makers. At least 300 people will be working round the clock in the kitchen.

After inaugurating the kitchen, the prime minister will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre -- Rudraksh -- where he will inaugurate 'Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of the National Education Policy.

Thereafter, at around 4 pm, the prime minister will reach Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crore.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a secular, not-for-profit organisation that cooks, transports and serves 1.8 million midday meals to school children in India. Nearly every day, the Akshaya Patra Foundation serves 19,257 schools across 14 states and two union territories in India.