Animal box office collection day 17: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500 crore mark in India

Former CM Raman Singh resigns as BJP's Vice President amid being nominated as speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly

What is AI tool 'Bhashini' which PM Modi used while delivering his speech in Varanasi?

PM Modi to flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, check new features of this train

Not Kajol, but this actress was Karan Johar’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Israel calls for 'immediate truce' after killing of hostages raises alarm

Juices that help reduce period cramps

Indian openers to score 50+ runs on ODI debut

Biggest ODI wins for India (by balls remaining)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Shah Rukh Khan calls Dunki very touching, reveals how it is different from other Rajkumar Hirani films: 'It has some...'

India

PM Modi to inaugurate 402 km section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor today

The inauguration of the New Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to New Bhaupur Junction segment is a crucial part of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

ANI

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

In line with the government's commitment to strengthen the logistics sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the 402 km-long stretch of the new Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to New Bhaupur Junction of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) on Monday.

The inauguration of the New Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to New Bhaupur Junction segment is a crucial part of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. 

Built for Rs 10,903 crore, this section is situated on the Delhi-Howrah rail route, passing through districts such as Chandauli, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh.

It encompasses a total of 12 stations, including six junction stations and six crossing stations.

The corridor connects the coal fields of Jharkhand and West Bengal, such as Eastern Coalfields Limited, Central Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited and Northern Coalfields Limited, to power plants in Northern India.

With freight trains operating at speeds of up to 100 km/h on this corridor, the rapid supply of coal to power plants has led to reduced logistic costs and time. Additionally, the transportation of essential goods, including iron and steel, has become more efficient.

The commissioning of this segment has not only eased the pressure on the Delhi-Howrah main line but has also facilitated the swift and smooth operation of trains on the freight corridor. This has allowed for the introduction of additional passenger train services on the Delhi-Howrah main line.

The vicinity of New Kanpur Junction will witness the development of a multimodal logistics park, providing efficient cargo transportation facilities and creating new employment opportunities in the region.

The completion of this project has not only improved the transportation of goods in the region but has also boosted economic and commercial activities. This has resulted in new job opportunities for the youth in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, MSMEs, and handicrafts.

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is a testament to the government's commitment to modernising infrastructure and fostering economic growth across the country.

It is notable that, considered the engine of India's progress, Indian Railways, under the vision of Prime Minister Modi for a robust and prosperous India, continues to contribute significantly to the nation's economic development.

The creation of dedicated freight corridors, both eastern and western, facilitates the smooth transportation of goods across the country, fostering economic growth.

