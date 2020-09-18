PM Modi to inaugurate 1.9-km long Kosi Rail Mahasetu today

In another gift to poll-bound Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the historic Kosi Rail Mega Bridge on Friday through video conferencing.

Apart from Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate other rail projects which include a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed at Barauni and a third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur, according to an official release.

"The dedication of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the North East. In 1887, a metre gauge link was built in between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh). During the heavy flood and severe India-Nepal earthquake in 1934, the rail link was washed away. Thereafter, due to the meandering nature of Kosi river, no attempt was made to restore this rail link for long period," it added.

The release said the Kosi Mega Bridge project was sanctioned by Centre in 2003-04. The bridge is 1.9 kilometres long and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crores.

"This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. The project was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion," it added.

According to railway officials, the completion of this project will fulfil the 86 year-old dream and the long wait of the people of the region.

The Ministry further said the Prime Minister will also flag off the Saharsa-Asanpur Kupha demo train from Supaul station.

The regular train service, once operational, would benefit Supaul, Arariya and Saharsa districts.

It would also make long distance travel to Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai easy for the people of the region.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister had inaugurated several projects in the poll-bound Bihar.

(With agency inputs)