PM Modi to inaugurate 16th edition of 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' virtually today

The main intent behind 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' programme is to encourage overseas Indians to be part of socio-economic development in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention to be held virtually today. This is the 16th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is the flagship event of ministry of external affairs and provides a platform to engage and connect with Indian diaspora.

The main intent behind this programme is to encourage overseas Indians to be part of socio-economic development in India. Briefing media in New Delhi, MEA Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said, the theme of the convention is 'Contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"In view of the sentiments of our vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is being organized on January 9, 2021, despite the ongoing COVID pandemic," read a statement from the Prime Minister's office (PMO) on Thursday.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is held in the country every year to sustain and nurture the symbiotic relationship between India and its diaspora, and to address the development challenges that the country faces.

The convention will have three segments, the official statement read. It will also feature a keynote address by the Chief Guest, H.E. Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Hon’ble President of the Republic of Suriname.

The PBD Convention will include two Plenary Sessions - 'Role of Diaspora in Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Facing Post COVID Challenges-Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations'.

"The first Plenary on Role of Diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, will feature addresses by External Affairs Minister and Commerce and Industry Minister while the second Plenary on Facing Post COVID Challenges - Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations, will be addressed by Minister of Health and Minister of State for External Affairs," the PMO release read.

The Spokesman said, President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver the valedictory address. The names of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced on the occasion.