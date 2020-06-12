PM Modi to hold virtual meeting with CMs of all states, UTs next week

This will be Modi's first interaction with the Chief Ministers ever since 'Unlock1' was declared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding extensive talks with all the Chief Ministers of states and Union Territories (UTs) on June 16 and 17.

This will be Modi first interaction with the Chief Ministers ever since 'Unlock1' was declared. He earlier had rounds of discussions with the Chief Ministers.

On June 16, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of 21 states and UTs including Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim, ANI reported.

In the second round of video conference on June 17, the Prime Minister will speak to 15 chief ministers including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Odisha.

PM @narendramodi will interact with state Chief Ministers on the 16th and 17th. pic.twitter.com/RWGeanxgHd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 12, 2020

The administrators of UTs including Jammu and Kashmir will also take part in the meeting.

The second round will be very crucial as a large number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

The Prime Minister and Chief Ministers are expected to share notes on how states are dealing with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the way forward.

(With ANI inputs)