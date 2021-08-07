Headlines

PM Modi to hold meetings with Council of Ministers next week

Sources in the govt said that a detailed briefing followed by a plan of action is expected to be charted out in the three-day meeting beginning Aug 10

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2021, 02:43 PM IST

In a first after the Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings with his Council of Ministers next week and is likely to discuss the Central government's future course of action. 

Sources in the government said that a detailed briefing followed by a plan of action is expected to be charted out in the three-day meeting beginning August 10.

This would be the first time since the Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion that PM Modi is holding a long meeting of the Council of Ministers stretched up to three days.

The senior ministers in the government confirmed that they have been asked to come prepared with details of the works done by their ministries. 

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Parliament Annexe amid the Parliament`s monsoon session.

According to the sources, the government is expected to hold deliberations on its future course of actions and the schemes that need to be implemented to ease the lives of people.

Sources also added that ministers will be briefed about the Centre`s vision for the next three years. 

There would be a thrust on `Atmanirbhar Bharat` and ways to counter challenges posed by COVID-19, they added. 

They said that ministries need to tailor their schemes for those states where Assembly polls will be held in the next three years. 

"There is so much the Modi government wants to do and each ministry is expected to deliver on certain schemes. These meetings will lay the foundation of what the government is expected to do in the next three years. In between, there are many state elections. The ministries, too, need to tailor their schemes for those states as well," stated the source.

