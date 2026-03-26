PM Modi to hold key meeting with CMs amid West Asia crisis tomorrow: What's on agenda?

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INDIA
Amid the West Asia crisis, PM Modi is set to hold an interaction with the chief ministers via video conferencing on Friday evening.
Amid the West Asia crisis, PM Modi is set to hold an interaction with the chief ministers via video conferencing on Friday evening. The meeting will be centered around state-wise preparedness and response strategies of India, ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India'.
(Further details awaited.)