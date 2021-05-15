PM Modi to hold high-level review meeting today on COVID-19, vaccination and Cyclone Tauktae

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold a high-level meeting today regarding the COVID-19 situation and vaccination in the country. Prime Minister Modi this morning will hold a high-level meeting to review India's coronavirus situation and the vaccination drive in the country. The meeting is expected to start at 11 AM.

Speaking on the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Prime Minister on Friday said, "The pandemic, the worst in 100 years, is testing the world at every step. There is an invisible enemy before us."

"The pain that citizens have suffered, that many experienced, I am feeling it equally," PM Modi said while addressing an online event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting to be held today will also review preparations against the upcoming Cyclone Tauktae. Top officers across the Government and NDMA will participate in this meeting.

Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm 'Tauktae' over the Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

According to the IMD, this depression will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours.