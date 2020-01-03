PM Modi to hold crucial meeting with council of ministers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial meeting with the council of ministers on Friday evening right after inaugurating the 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru.

The focus on the meeting would be on the current economic slowdown and the current anti-Citizenship Amendment act protests that rocked the nation over the past couple of weeks.

This will be the first crucial meeting with the council of ministers which will take place at Pravasi Bharatiya Bhavan.

The meeting comes amid reports of possible cabinet expansion.

Modi held his last cabinet meeting with his council of ministers on December 21 at Gujarat Bhawan. This will be the first crucial meeting with the council of ministers in the new year.

The meeting will come shortly after the Prime Minister has addressed the 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), GKVK in Bengaluru.

The event will be attended by more than 15,000 people which includes Nobel Laureates, scientists, intellectuals, academicians, policymakers, researchers, students. This year's theme of the Indian Science Congress is “Science and Technology: Rural Development.”

The Prime Minister is currently on the last leg of his two-day visit to Karnataka.