PM Modi to hold COVID-19 review meeting tomorrow as India’s Omicron tally crosses 200

As the number of Omicron cases in India is increasing each day, the authorities across the country are pulling up their socks and imposing fresh restrictions in specific areas. Till now, over 213 Omicron cases have been detected in the country.

With the increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conducting a review meeting on the issue tomorrow, December 23, most likely with top officials and state representatives.

Citing government sources, news agency ANI tweeted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation in the country tomorrow.” The meeting will be chaired by PM Modi, who is likely to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation in the country tomorrow: GoI sources



Ever since Omicron was detected for the first time in the world in November, India has reported a total of 213 cases of the new COVID-19 variant. The highest number of cases has been reported from Maharashtra and Delhi, with 54 cases each.

In the data posted by the Union Health Ministry, 90 out of the 213 Omicron cases in India have been discharged from the hospital. Till now, the new COVID-19 variant has been reported from 12 states in India, with most of the patients having an international travel history.

The Centre has asked states to take necessary precautions when it comes to gatherings and COVID-19 appropriate behavior. Many states have also decided to impose a night curfew and control the number of people in gatherings during the Christmas and New Year periods.

In a statement, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the Omicron variant is a variant of concern and has been detected in 89 countries so far. The variant is also spreading faster than the Delta variant, with its cases doubling every 1.5 to 3 days.