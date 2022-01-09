PM Modi to hold COVID-19 review meeting today amid rising third wave threats

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, many fear that the third wave of the pandemic will hit India with full force soon. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reviewing the pandemic situation across the country today.

According to reports by news agency ANI, PM Modi will be chairing a high-level meeting to review the developing COVID-19 situations in the country at 4: 30 pm on Sunday, January 9. It is expected that fresh COVID-19 curbs can be issued by the Centre after this meeting.

According to media reports, the meeting chaired by PM Modi will also be attended by NITI Aayog, Union Health Ministry, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the members of the COVID-19 Task Force. This comes as India has reported a surge in daily COVID-19 cases once again.

As reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 1,59,632 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The large influx of cases in India has intensified the fear of the third wave reaching its peak in India soon.

With the new COVID-19 cases being reported on Sunday morning, the country’s active caseload currently stands at 5,90,611. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country has jumped to 10.21 percent.

With the increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, the number of Omicron cases has also increased over the last 24 hours in the country. According to the reports, the total Omicron tally in India stands at 3,623 cases on Sunday.

The reports state that out of the total 3,623 Omicron cases in India, 1,409 patients of the new COVID-19 variant have recovered in India till now. The total active COVID-19 caseload in India stands at 5,90,511, which accounts for 1.66 percent of all cases.