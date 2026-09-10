PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Xi Jinping after six years; What is on the table?

The meeting is likely to be keenly observed, as India and China attempt to consolidate a tentative easing of tensions following years of military confrontation, diplomatic disconnect and weak economic engagement.

A bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12. If held, it would be their first face-to-face bilateral engagement since the fatal Galwan Valley confrontation in 2020.

The meeting is likely to be keenly observed, as India and China attempt to consolidate a tentative easing of tensions following years of military confrontation, diplomatic disconnect and weak economic engagement.

Xi Jinping to arrive in Delhi on September 12

Xi will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday for the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, scheduled to be hosted by India on September 12-13. The visit will be his first to India in seven years and the first since the 2020 border crisis. A formal confirmation of the proposed bilateral meeting is still awaited from both New Delhi and Beijing.

The two leaders had recently shared the stage at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where they shook hands but did not sit for a formal bilateral meeting.

Diplomatic push intensifies ahead of Xi's India Visit

Ahead of Xi's visit to India, NSA Ajit Doval travelled to China for senior-level talks as part of efforts to maintain diplomatic dialogue between New Delhi and Beijing.

The WMCC mechanism for consultation and coordination on India-China border affairs has also met, followed by talks between the two sides' Special Representatives on the boundary question.

This renewed diplomatic outreach comes at a time when relations are slowly stabilising after the disengagement of forces from multiple friction points on the Line of Actual Control.

From Galwan clash to cautious stabilisation of ties

Ties between India and China have been severely strained since June 2020, when troops clashed in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh. The incident claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, while Beijing later acknowledged four casualties on its side.

The confrontation sparked a prolonged standoff along the LAC and led to a steep deterioration in political, economic and diplomatic relations.

Since the clash, the two sides have conducted multiple rounds of military and diplomatic negotiations to pull back troops and ease tensions at friction points along the border. While disengagement has reduced the immediate threat of military confrontation, the overall boundary question remains unsettled.

The meeting between PM Modi and Xi would therefore be politically significant, as it comes after years of restricted high-level engagement between New Delhi and Beijing.

The two sides have largely used military and diplomatic mechanisms to manage disagreements, prevent further flare-ups and create conditions for ties to slowly stabilise. The proposed top-level engagement could offer a chance to build on those efforts.

What to expect from Modi-Xi bilateral?

A bilateral meeting between the two leaders could include discussions on the boundary dispute, regional security, trade and investment, people-to-people contacts and mechanisms to prevent further escalation along the LAC.

The discussions would also come amid a complex global scenario, as India and China confront economic and geopolitical headwinds triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariffs and heightened volatility following US military actions in West Asia.

For New Delhi, renewed engagement with Beijing is likely to be balanced between two key objectives — maintaining peace and stability on the border and broadening areas of economic and diplomatic collaboration that serve India's larger strategic goals.

For Beijing, high-level talks with New Delhi could help cement the recent uptick in bilateral ties while deepening cooperation in BRICS and other multilateral forums.