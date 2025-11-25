PM Modi to hoist 191 foot long saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram mandir: When is shubh muhurat? Check date, time

PM Modi is se to hoist a 191-foot saffron flag atop the Ram Mandir's main 'shikhara', on Tuesday, November 25. Dhwajarohan’, a traditional flag-hoisting ritual on the temple’s spire will mark he completion of the temple. When is the Shubh Muhurat for this event?

PM Modi is se to hoist a 191-foot saffron flag atop the Ram Mandir's main 'shikhara', on Tuesday, November 25. Dhwajarohan’, a traditional flag-hoisting ritual on the temple’s spire will mark he completion of the temple. The event is described as the second 'pran pratistha', almost a year after the consecration of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum on January 22, 2024.

The ceremony will take place during an auspicious 'shubh muhurat' between 11:52 am to 12:35 pm, which aligns with 'Abhijeet Muhurat.' The core hosting rituals, for four minutes is set to be held between this time. It is the most auspicious time for sacred ceremonies and which coincides with Lord Ram’s birth constellation. The ceremony will take place on Vivah Panchami, the day marking the divine marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

