FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi to hoist 191 foot long saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram mandir: When is shubh muhurat? Check date, time

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Ash plume forces delays and cancellations in Delhi and Maharashtra

Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province

'Yehi jhootha, yehi makkaar': Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to adapt sattvic diet for Ramayana

Viral video: Sunny Deol looks visibly shattered, devastated in first appearance after performing dad Dharmendra's last rites

H-1B Visa Update: White House says Donald Trump supports restricting H-1B visas, stresses hiring...

Good News for Delhi-Jaipur commuters: 181 km Greenfield project to cut short travel time between these two cities, check details here

PM Modi will hoist Saffron Flag at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir: What's the significance behind?

Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony: Ram Janmabhoomi set for another milestone as PM Modi to hoist 191-ft 'Dharma Dhwaj'

Dharmendra death: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, remembers his Veeru with heavy heart: 'Fraternity underwent changes...not him'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi to hoist 191 foot long saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram mandir: When is shubh muhurat? Check date, time

PM Modi to hoist saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram mandir: When is shubh muhurat?

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Ash plume forces delays and cancellations in Delhi and Maharashtra

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Ash plume forces delays and cancellations in Delhi a

Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province

Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman k

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more

Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi to hoist 191 foot long saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram mandir: When is shubh muhurat? Check date, time

PM Modi is se to hoist a 191-foot saffron flag atop the Ram Mandir's main 'shikhara', on Tuesday, November 25. Dhwajarohan’, a traditional flag-hoisting ritual on the temple’s spire will mark he completion of the temple. When is the Shubh Muhurat for this event?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

PM Modi to hoist 191 foot long saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram mandir: When is shubh muhurat? Check date, time
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

PM Modi is se to hoist a 191-foot saffron flag atop the Ram Mandir's main 'shikhara', on Tuesday, November 25. Dhwajarohan’, a traditional flag-hoisting ritual on the temple’s spire will mark he completion of the temple. The event is described as the second 'pran pratistha', almost a year after the consecration of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum on January 22, 2024.

When is the Shubh Muhurat for this event?

The ceremony will take place during an auspicious 'shubh muhurat' between 11:52 am to 12:35 pm, which aligns with 'Abhijeet Muhurat.' The core hosting rituals, for four minutes is set to be held between this time. It is the most auspicious time for sacred ceremonies and which coincides with Lord Ram’s birth constellation. The ceremony will take place on Vivah Panchami, the day marking the divine marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. 

PM Modi's schedule

  • 10 am: Visit to Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. Then, visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.
  • 11 am: Visit to Mata Annapurna Mandir. Then, Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.
  • 12 noon: ceremonially hoisting of a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction. PM will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi to hoist 191 foot long saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram mandir: When is shubh muhurat? Check date, time
PM Modi to hoist saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram mandir: When is shubh muhurat?
Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Ash plume forces delays and cancellations in Delhi and Maharashtra
Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Ash plume forces delays and cancellations in Delhi a
Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province
Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman k
'Yehi jhootha, yehi makkaar': Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to adapt sattvic diet for Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to...
Viral video: Sunny Deol looks visibly shattered, devastated in first appearance after performing dad Dharmendra's last rites
Sunny Deol looks visibly devastated after performing Dharmendra's last rites
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement