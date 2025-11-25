PM Modi to hoist 191 foot long saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram mandir: When is shubh muhurat? Check date, time
Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Ash plume forces delays and cancellations in Delhi and Maharashtra
Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province
'Yehi jhootha, yehi makkaar': Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to adapt sattvic diet for Ramayana
Viral video: Sunny Deol looks visibly shattered, devastated in first appearance after performing dad Dharmendra's last rites
H-1B Visa Update: White House says Donald Trump supports restricting H-1B visas, stresses hiring...
Good News for Delhi-Jaipur commuters: 181 km Greenfield project to cut short travel time between these two cities, check details here
PM Modi will hoist Saffron Flag at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir: What's the significance behind?
Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony: Ram Janmabhoomi set for another milestone as PM Modi to hoist 191-ft 'Dharma Dhwaj'
Dharmendra death: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, remembers his Veeru with heavy heart: 'Fraternity underwent changes...not him'
INDIA
PM Modi is se to hoist a 191-foot saffron flag atop the Ram Mandir's main 'shikhara', on Tuesday, November 25. Dhwajarohan’, a traditional flag-hoisting ritual on the temple’s spire will mark he completion of the temple. When is the Shubh Muhurat for this event?
PM Modi is se to hoist a 191-foot saffron flag atop the Ram Mandir's main 'shikhara', on Tuesday, November 25. Dhwajarohan’, a traditional flag-hoisting ritual on the temple’s spire will mark he completion of the temple. The event is described as the second 'pran pratistha', almost a year after the consecration of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum on January 22, 2024.
The ceremony will take place during an auspicious 'shubh muhurat' between 11:52 am to 12:35 pm, which aligns with 'Abhijeet Muhurat.' The core hosting rituals, for four minutes is set to be held between this time. It is the most auspicious time for sacred ceremonies and which coincides with Lord Ram’s birth constellation. The ceremony will take place on Vivah Panchami, the day marking the divine marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.